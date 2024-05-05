iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 194,095 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the previous session’s volume of 78,732 shares.The stock last traded at $124.15 and had previously closed at $122.92.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 667,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after buying an additional 20,258 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 566,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 384,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 216,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 210,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 194,237 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

