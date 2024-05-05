James Kihara Sells 1,326 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) insider James Kihara sold 1,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $22,462.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,427.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, April 8th, James Kihara sold 1,790 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $31,987.30.

On Monday, February 26th, James Kihara sold 474 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $11,693.58.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $17.05 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 757.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 188,080 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,255,000 after buying an additional 1,793,288 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,073,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,363,000 after buying an additional 91,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,220,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,439,000 after acquiring an additional 57,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

