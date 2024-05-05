Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE:JOBY opened at $5.38 on Friday. Joby Aviation has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 11,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $56,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,658.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 11,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $56,355.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,658.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $34,714.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,755.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 550,832 shares of company stock worth $2,822,382 over the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,130,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819,837 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Joby Aviation by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 56,320,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,531,000 after buying an additional 5,267,436 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 596.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 137,200 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 2,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $3,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Articles

