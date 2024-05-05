Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Joby Aviation Stock Performance
NYSE:JOBY opened at $5.38 on Friday. Joby Aviation has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation
Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,130,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819,837 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Joby Aviation by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 56,320,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,531,000 after buying an additional 5,267,436 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 596.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 137,200 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 2,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $3,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.
Joby Aviation Company Profile
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Joby Aviation
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.