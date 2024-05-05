JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.9% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $190.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $131.81 and a 52-week high of $200.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.