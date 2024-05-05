JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 46,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,826,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of JPM opened at $190.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $131.81 and a 1 year high of $200.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

