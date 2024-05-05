JTC (LON:JTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $886.00

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 886 ($11.13) and last traded at GBX 881 ($11.07), with a volume of 264605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 863 ($10.84).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JTC shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.93) price objective on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.82) price target on shares of JTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

JTC Stock Up 2.3 %

JTC Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 822.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 779.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,194.12 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 7.67 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from JTC’s previous dividend of $3.50. JTC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,882.35%.

JTC Company Profile

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

Further Reading

