Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $82.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential downside of 1.80% from the stock’s previous close.

BRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.30.

Shares of BRO opened at $83.50 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.18 and its 200 day moving average is $77.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,765,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 162,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 107,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after acquiring an additional 127,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

