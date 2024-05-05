Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Price Target to $26.00

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s previous close.

AMTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

AMTB stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.03. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $759.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amerant Bancorp

In related news, COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $239,296.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 89.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 66.7% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 24,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,113,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,498,000 after acquiring an additional 267,466 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,563,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

