Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Price Target to $7.00

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NYMT. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.29. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $566.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.91.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.42). New York Mortgage Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $83.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

