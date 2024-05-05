Keel Point LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.6% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $189.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock worth $5,506,442,301. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.07.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

