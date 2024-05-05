Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000.

FTSL stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.01. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

