Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,082.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,085,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,832,080. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 80,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Recommended Stories

