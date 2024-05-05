Kevin Koch Sells 3,152 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $59,604.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,778.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EWTX stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.15.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

EWTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 30,522 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

