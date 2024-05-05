Knife River (KNF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $646.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.47 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Knife River to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Knife River Stock Performance
Shares of KNF opened at $78.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a PE ratio of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.31. Knife River has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $83.78.
About Knife River
Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.
