Knife River (KNF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Knife River alerts:

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $646.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.47 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Knife River to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Knife River Stock Performance

Shares of KNF opened at $78.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a PE ratio of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.31. Knife River has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $83.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Knife River in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Knife River

About Knife River

(Get Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.