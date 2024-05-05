Lancashire (LON:LRE) PT Lowered to GBX 790

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 800 ($10.05) to GBX 790 ($9.92) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.55% from the stock’s current price.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.42) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.05) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.36) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 792 ($9.95).

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lancashire

Lancashire Price Performance

About Lancashire

Lancashire stock opened at GBX 596 ($7.49) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 617.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 616.01. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 525 ($6.59) and a one year high of GBX 690 ($8.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 567.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.58.

(Get Free Report)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.