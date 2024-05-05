Lancashire (LON:LRE) PT Lowered to GBX 790

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 800 ($10.05) to GBX 790 ($9.92) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.55% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.42) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.05) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.36) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 792 ($9.95).
Get Our Latest Research Report on Lancashire
Lancashire Price Performance
About Lancashire
Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lancashire
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.