Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) PT Raised to GBX 730 at Barclays

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 700 ($8.79) to GBX 730 ($9.17) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 807 ($10.14) price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 683.67 ($8.59).

LAND opened at GBX 667 ($8.38) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 636.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 643.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.72. The company has a market cap of £4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -813.41, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.45. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 551.20 ($6.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 729.40 ($9.16).

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

