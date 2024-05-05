Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) PT Raised to GBX 730 at Barclays

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 700 ($8.79) to GBX 730 ($9.17) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 807 ($10.14) price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 683.67 ($8.59).
Get Our Latest Stock Report on LAND
Land Securities Group Stock Performance
About Land Securities Group
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Land Securities Group
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.