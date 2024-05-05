Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $474,734.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,741 shares of company stock worth $3,225,795. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 192,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 142,543 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 107,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.74. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $98.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

