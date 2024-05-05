LegalZoom.com (LZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect LegalZoom.com to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. LegalZoom.com has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $158.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.25 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.11%. On average, analysts expect LegalZoom.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $11.93 on Friday. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LZ shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LZ

Insider Activity

In other LegalZoom.com news, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $124,614.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 498,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,495.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 16,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $175,943.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,226.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Preece sold 9,462 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $124,614.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 498,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,495.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,555 shares of company stock worth $664,688. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.