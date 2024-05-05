Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LESL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.37.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $869.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $173.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 24,987,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398,488 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,116,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,097,000 after purchasing an additional 492,416 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 55.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,115,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078,768 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 66.7% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,862,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,781,000 after buying an additional 6,346,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,519,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,375,000 after buying an additional 500,292 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

