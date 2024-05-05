Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

LXRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $428.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,311.12% and a negative return on equity of 137.53%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 24,435,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Further Reading

