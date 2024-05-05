Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Trading Up 24.5%

Live Company Group Plc (LON:LVCG – Get Free Report) traded up 24.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01). 1,968,495 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,753,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

Live Company Group Stock Up 27.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.85. The company has a market cap of £1.40 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of -0.54.

Live Company Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Company Group Plc engages in the live events and entertainment business in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and South Africa. It operates in four segments: BRICKLIVE, StART.Art, Sports, Entertainment, and KPOP. The company has licensee partners and venue operators to promote and operate BRICKLIVE shows, events, and exhibitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Company Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Company Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.