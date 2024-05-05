LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,257,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,024 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of LKQ worth $60,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.91. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $41.30 and a one year high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

