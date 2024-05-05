Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Investment analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the building manufacturing company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LPX. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:LPX opened at $74.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.87. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.76.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPX. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

