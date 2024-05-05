Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Luminar Technologies to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.25 million. On average, analysts expect Luminar Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Luminar Technologies Trading Up 12.0 %
LAZR opened at $1.68 on Friday. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on Luminar Technologies
Luminar Technologies Company Profile
Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Luminar Technologies
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.