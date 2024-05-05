Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Luminar Technologies to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.25 million. On average, analysts expect Luminar Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Trading Up 12.0 %

LAZR opened at $1.68 on Friday. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.20 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.