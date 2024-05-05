Lyft (LYFT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Lyft to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, analysts expect Lyft to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lyft Price Performance
Shares of LYFT opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 2.05. Lyft has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on LYFT
Insider Activity
In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $85,163.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 633,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,521,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $275,327.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,204,071 shares in the company, valued at $21,083,283.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $85,163.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 633,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,521,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,526 shares of company stock worth $5,358,031 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lyft
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.