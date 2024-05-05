Lyft (LYFT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Lyft to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, analysts expect Lyft to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of LYFT opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 2.05. Lyft has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lyft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lyft from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LYFT

Insider Activity

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $85,163.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 633,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,521,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $275,327.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,204,071 shares in the company, valued at $21,083,283.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $85,163.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 633,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,521,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,526 shares of company stock worth $5,358,031 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.