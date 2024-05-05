Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.58

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.58 and last traded at $40.84, with a volume of 330496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.48.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.69. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.05%. The firm had revenue of $402.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.92 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 28,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $1,085,897.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,712.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 190,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,010.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 107,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 98,130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 225.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 56,119 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $1,010,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

