Marc Taxay Sells 1,044 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $303,971.20.
- On Friday, March 1st, Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $3,335,162.00.
Arista Networks Price Performance
NYSE ANET opened at $274.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.25. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $307.74. The firm has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Trading of Arista Networks
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.53.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
