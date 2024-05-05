Marco Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.8% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $190.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $131.81 and a one year high of $200.94. The company has a market cap of $547.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.40 and a 200-day moving average of $172.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

