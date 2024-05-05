Mather Group LLC. Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 181,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $190.51 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $131.81 and a 1-year high of $200.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

