Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.84

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 18014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MERC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC upgraded Mercer International from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Mercer International from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $708.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $470.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.46 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -8.24%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mercer International stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mercer International worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

