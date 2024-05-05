Mercury Systems (MRCY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Mercury Systems to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Mercury Systems has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.48). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $197.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.41 million. On average, analysts expect Mercury Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $43.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,409 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $41,664.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,092.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Mercury Systems news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,696 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $50,150.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,476.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $41,664.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,092.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,133 shares of company stock valued at $398,311 and sold 3,510 shares valued at $103,685. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.