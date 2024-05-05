MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Shares Gap Down to $23.25

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.25, but opened at $22.69. MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $22.87, with a volume of 18,540 shares changing hands.
MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of -3.24.
MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (BNKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks. BNKD was launched on Apr 5, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.