Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Trading 1.9% Higher

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) was up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $406.58 and last traded at $405.48. Approximately 6,224,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 21,942,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $397.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.61.

Microsoft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $413.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,823,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,025,258 shares of company stock worth $12,160,356. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the first quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 18,611 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $581,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

