MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $1,129.42

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,129.42, but opened at $1,201.01. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $1,227.00, with a volume of 630,292 shares trading hands.

MSTR has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,810.00 to $1,590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,678.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,396.42 and its 200-day moving average is $835.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.54 and a beta of 3.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million.

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total value of $3,263,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $759,780.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total transaction of $3,263,662.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,780.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.32, for a total transaction of $2,456,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,452 shares of company stock valued at $115,133,997 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

