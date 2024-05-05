Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $204,000 in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CG. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,410,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 86,914 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 245.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.2 %

CG stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $48.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average of $40.02.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.