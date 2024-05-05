Mizuho Increases Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $37.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $34.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTRA

Coterra Energy Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 18.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 34,479 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 688.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 266,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 232,626 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,096,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,673,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 29.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 40,446 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 87.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.