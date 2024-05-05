Mizuho Increases Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target to $100.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LNTH. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.14.

Lantheus Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $75.53 on Friday. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $100.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lantheus news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at $110,934,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,936. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 239.0% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 97.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

