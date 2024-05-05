Mizuho Increases Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Price Target to $512.00

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $510.00 to $512.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.15.

NASDAQ LIN opened at $423.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.69. Linde has a 52 week low of $350.60 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $204.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Linde will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

