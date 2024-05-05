Mizuho Increases PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $32.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 111.57% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.93.
Get Our Latest Report on PENN Entertainment
PENN Entertainment Trading Up 0.8 %
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,792,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,061.1% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 322,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 294,845 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,750,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,372,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,510,000 after acquiring an additional 167,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
About PENN Entertainment
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PENN Entertainment
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.