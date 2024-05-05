Mizuho Lowers Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $110.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.69% from the company’s previous close.

FND has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.76.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $113.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $702,978.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $702,978.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $2,462,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,459,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,518,000 after buying an additional 627,256 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,816,000 after buying an additional 531,891 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 435.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,163,000 after acquiring an additional 531,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3,355.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,598,000 after acquiring an additional 431,718 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

