Mizuho Lowers Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $36.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $39.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sealed Air

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SEE stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,853,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,809,000 after acquiring an additional 92,114 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2,549.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,340,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,720,000 after buying an additional 5,138,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 70.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,132,000 after buying an additional 2,159,143 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,410,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 16.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,159,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,975,000 after buying an additional 302,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.