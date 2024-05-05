MMEX Resources (OTCMKTS:MMEX) vs. Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Head-To-Head Survey

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) and MMEX Resources (OTCMKTS:MMEX – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Callon Petroleum and MMEX Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum $2.34 billion 1.02 $401.20 million $6.09 5.87 MMEX Resources N/A N/A N/A -0.11 0.00

Callon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than MMEX Resources. MMEX Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Callon Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum 0 3 3 0 2.50 MMEX Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Callon Petroleum and MMEX Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $40.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.79%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than MMEX Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Callon Petroleum and MMEX Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum 17.12% 12.65% 7.14% MMEX Resources N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of MMEX Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats MMEX Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About MMEX Resources

MMEX Resources Corporation engages in the development, financing, construction, and operation of solar-powered modular refineries producing clean fuels, hydrogen, and carbon capture. It intends to produce green and/or blue hydrogen with the option of hydrogen conversion to ammonia or methanol. MMEX Resources Corporation was founded in 1986 and is based in Austin, Texas.

