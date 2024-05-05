MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) versus TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Critical Contrast

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TeraWulf and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf -106.06% -47.25% -22.44% MoneyLion -10.69% -11.19% -4.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for TeraWulf and MoneyLion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 7 0 3.00 MoneyLion 0 0 5 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TeraWulf presently has a consensus price target of $3.66, suggesting a potential upside of 67.43%. MoneyLion has a consensus price target of $66.60, suggesting a potential downside of 6.28%. Given TeraWulf’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than MoneyLion.

62.5% of TeraWulf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of TeraWulf shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of MoneyLion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

TeraWulf has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TeraWulf and MoneyLion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $69.23 million 9.54 -$73.42 million N/A N/A MoneyLion $423.43 million 1.77 -$45.24 million ($4.79) -14.84

MoneyLion has higher revenue and earnings than TeraWulf.

Summary

MoneyLion beats TeraWulf on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

About MoneyLion

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account. It also provides marketplace solutions, such as valuable distribution, acquisition, growth, and monetization channels; and creative media and brand content services. MoneyLion Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

