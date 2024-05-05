Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MOS. TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Mosaic by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

