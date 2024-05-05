Myers Industries (MYE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $191.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.60 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

NYSE:MYE opened at $22.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $23.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MYE shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

