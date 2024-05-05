National Bankshares Lowers Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$30.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 59.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AC. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Air Canada and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.12.

Air Canada Stock Up 0.1 %

AC stock opened at C$18.76 on Friday. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$16.04 and a 12-month high of C$26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46. The company has a market cap of C$6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.41.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.05 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.9024768 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr purchased 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,823.37. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading

