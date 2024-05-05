National Research (NRC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $34.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.79 million, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. National Research has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $47.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Separately, TheStreet cut National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

