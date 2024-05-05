National Research (NRC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter.
National Research Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $34.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.79 million, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. National Research has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $47.25.
National Research Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet cut National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on National Research
About National Research
National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than National Research
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.