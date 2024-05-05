Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

DraftKings Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.78. DraftKings has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 61.75%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $8,182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,043,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,498,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,086,101 shares of company stock valued at $45,903,509. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $7,975,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,338,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,393,000 after purchasing an additional 840,755 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 296,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 64,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

