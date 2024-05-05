Nevro (NVRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter. Nevro has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.93 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 30.22%. On average, analysts expect Nevro to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nevro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nevro from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVRO

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.