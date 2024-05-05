Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,491,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 71,049 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Newmont worth $61,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 17.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360,775 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 61.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,323,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,591 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,435,000 after purchasing an additional 868,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,362,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,968,000 after purchasing an additional 671,110 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEM opened at $40.66 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Newmont from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.35.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

